Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran welcome restraint in Pak-Afghan conflict

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, have reacted to the ongoing clashes between the forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Tolo News reported. Taliban security personnel arrive to patrol along a road in the Zazai Maidan district of Khost province near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on October 12, 2025.(AFP)

In separate statements, they urged Kabul and Islamabad to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue. The statements also expressed support for all regional and international efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges both sides to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work toward containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability," as quoted by Tolo News.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement: "The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran places great importance on maintaining peace and stability in its surrounding environment and is prepared to offer any assistance to reduce tensions between the two neighboring and Muslim countries."

Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, a political analyst, commented: "Continuation of war under the current circumstances is detrimental to all countries. The solution lies in mutual understanding and reconciliation, through the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan and the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan."

The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate also announced in a press conference that, at the request of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, hostilities between the two sides have been halted. However, he warned that any further action by Pakistan would be met with an appropriate response from the Islamic Emirate.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said: "Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia called for an end to the fighting, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan complied by halting the war. However, this morning we received reports that attacks have been carried out by Pakistan. If these attacks continue, Afghanistan reserves the right to defend its territory."

On the other side, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari stated that his country is committed to defending its national interests and territorial integrity.

He added: "Attacks are being carried out from the territory of the interim Afghan government by Kharijite terrorists supported by India, a well-documented reality confirmed in successive monitoring reports of the United Nations Security Council," as per Tolo News.

At the same time, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that firing by Islamic Emirate forces into Pakistani territory is a blatant violation of international law, Tolo News reported.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, currently in India, referred to Afghan unity during times of war and said: "One of Afghanistan's characteristics is that, despite internal differences, if a foreign country interferes in their affairs, the entire nation, scholars and leaders alike unites in opposition."

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Pakistan violated Afghan airspace and launched attacks on Paktika province. In retaliation, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence launched strikes on Pakistani posts along the Durand Line, continuing until midnight last night.