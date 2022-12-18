Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Qatar says EU corruption clampdown 'a threat to relations'

Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:14 PM IST

The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, Qatar said.

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
AFP |

Qatar on Sunday condemned a corruption investigation by Belgium and the suspension of its access to the EU parliament, saying it could "negatively" impact relations and natural gas supplies.

The decision to impose "such a discriminatory restriction" before the investigation has ended, "will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security," a Qatar diplomat said in a statement.

