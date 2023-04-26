Australia to host Quad Leaders’ Summit on May 24

Australia will host the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time in Sydney on May 24, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying on Wednesday the grouping is committed to an open and stable Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security for all. Japan hosted Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo in May 2022. (AP/File)

This will be the third in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit and comes at a time when the members of the grouping are playing a leadership role in the Indo-Pacific through hosting the G20 (India), G7 (Japan), and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC (US).

“In Sydney, Quad Leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen our cooperation and shape the region we all want to live in,” said a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office that announced the date for the summit.

Albanese said: “The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.”

The statement added, “Together, Quad partners are taking practical action to address shared regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, strengthening connectivity, enhancing clean energy innovation and boosting supply chain resilience.”

The four members of Quad are committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. Australia, India, Japan and the US also share a vision for a region that is “governed by accepted rules and norms, where we all can cooperate, trade and thrive”, the statement said.

The visit of the leaders of India, Japan, and the US to Sydney will build on the meetings Albanese has already had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden.

Albanese said the Quad partners are “deeply invested” in the success of the Indo-Pacific, and added: “Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners.”

He said that he looks forward to discussing with the Quad leaders how they, alongside important regional institutions such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Pacific Islands Forum, Indian Ocean Rim Association and other regional partners, can “shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in”.

Japan hosted last year’s Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo in May 2022.

