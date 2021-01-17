IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
world news

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST

At least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.

More than 820 people were injured and over 27,800 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake, BNPB spokesman Raditya Jati said. Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

Police and military officers have been deployed to crack down on looting in several parts of the region, Jati added.

An emergency response status, intended to help rescue efforts, has also been put in place for two weeks, he said.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.

Floods in North Sulawesi and South Kalimantan province each have killed at least five this month, while landslides in West Java province have killed at least 29, authorities said.

On Jan. 9, a Sriwijaya Air jet crashed into the Java Sea with 62 onboard.

East Java's Semeru mountain erupted late on Saturday, but there have been no reports of casualties or evacuations.

Dwikorita said extreme weather and other "multi-dangers" of hydrometeorology are forecast in the coming weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
Zarif criticised France, Germany and Britain - which remain in the deal with China and Russia - for failing to enforce the agreement since 2018.(via REUTERS)
world news

Avoid 'absurd nonsense' about Tehran's nuclear work: Iran's Zarif tells France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:03 PM IST
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in an interview, said Iran was building up its nuclear weapons' capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen onboard a plane at an airport in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens at a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens at a virtual news conference on the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

1 Covid-19 patient getting admitted to hospital every 30 seconds: NHS chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The United Kingdom has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of highly transmissible variants of Sars-CoV-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The contagion is showing no signs of slowing down, with infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths, and Europe among the hardest-hit parts of the world. (Representative Image)(AP)
The contagion is showing no signs of slowing down, with infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths, and Europe among the hardest-hit parts of the world. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Europe seeks to ease vaccine concerns as virus curbs intensify

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Worries have grown that delays in the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could hamper a European rollout that has already come under heavy fire for being too slow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
Maas's comments contrast with other German ministers, who have opposed such special rights, fearing it could lead to inequalities in society at a time when not everyone has the opportunity to get inoculated.(AP)
world news

German minister says coronavirus curbs should be eased for vaccinated people

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the state had massively restricted people's basic rights in order to contain infections and avoid overwhelming hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
No sooner than Biden and Harris are sworn in, they’ll be working to pass their $1.9 trillion Covid-relief plan, which has elements that would likely appeal to enough moderate Republicans to gain some favor in the Senate but other parts that may spur partisan warfare.(Reuters)
world news

Senate divided by party gives Kamala Harris powerful tiebreaker role

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:28 PM IST
After wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s runoff elections, the upper chamber is divided 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus, meaning Harris can use her tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
To bring senators on board, Conte’s supporters -- chiefly from the center-left Democratic Party and other centrists -- have been warning of the risk of a snap election, which would likely see a center-right alliance take power, officials campaigning of behalf Conte, who asked not to be identified, said.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to plough ahead with parliament vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The outcome of Conte’s quest is still uncertain. He needs about a dozen more votes in the upper house to restore an outright majority in the 321-strong upper chamber after the defection of the group led by Renzi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street, in London. (REUTERS)
world news

UK must not do trade deals with rights abusers, foreign minister says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Raab said Britain would introduce new rules for its companies to try to prevent goods linked to China's Xinjiang region entering their supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
Haswani, Khoury and his brother Mudalal Khoury have all been sanctioned by Washington for supporting Assad's war effort. All three are joint Syrian-Russian nationals, according to the US sanctions list and a database that gathers data from official Russian institutions.(AFP file photo)
world news

Beirut blast chemicals possibly linked to Syrian businessmen: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Savaro Ltd, the trading firm which procured the chemicals in 2013, shared a London address with companies linked to George Haswani and Imad Khoury, according to the report by documentary film-maker Firas Hatoum, which aired on Lebanon's al-Jadeed TV station this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
UNEP called for a drastic scale-up of public and private finance for adaptation, as well as increased investment in nature-based solutions such as protecting and sustainably restoring ecosystems.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN says nations failing to fund climate adaptation to help vulnerable countries

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The deal requires signatories to implement adaptation measures through national planning, but also through funding to at-risk countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
world news

US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:07 PM IST
There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
world news

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Hong Kong finance chief expects jobless rate to top 16-year high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The latest jobless rate is scheduled to be released Tuesday. Unemployment stood at a high of 6.4% for the three months ended October, matching a high from January 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP