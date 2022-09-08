Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, under observation

Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a palace spokesperson said, the Associated Press reported.

No further details have been provided by the palace.

