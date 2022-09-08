Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, under observation

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 08:20 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

Queen Elizabeth II: Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health issues for a long time. (Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, according to the Buckingham Palace.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday that sparked deep concerns.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a palace spokesperson said, the Associated Press reported.

No further details have been provided by the palace.

