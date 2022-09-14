Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession LIVE: US President Biden speaks with King Charles III to offer his condolences
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II left the Buckingham Palace in London for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin began its journey to Westminster Hall, where she will be lie in state.
Draped in the royal standard and topped with Imperial State Crown, the coffin was borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage out of the front gates of her London residence, AFP reported.
King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Harry, and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage. London's iconic Big Ben's bell tolled, and gun salute was given as the late monarch's coffin proceeded along The Mall to the martial strains of a military band, the AP reported.
Several mourners were present along the flag-lined street, outside the procession from the Buckingham Palace to the Westminster Hall at Parliament. Thousands more were either standing or sitting in line along the banks of River Thames. The late Queen's coffin will lie in state until the funeral on September 19.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 08:30 PM
Queen's coffin draped in the Royal Standard
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was draped in the Royal Standard as it left Buckingham Palace, topped with the Imperial State Crown – adorned with almost 3,000 diamonds -- and a bouquet of flowers and plants including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen died last week.
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 08:20 PM
US President Joe Biden speaks with King Charles III
US President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday for the first time with King Charles III since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, offering condolences and urging a continued "close relationship," the White House said.
Biden "recalled fondly the queen's kindness and hospitality," a statement said.
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 08:11 PM
Princes William, Harry walk side by side for Queen in symbolic unity
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace in London for the last time on Wednesday, the new heir to the British throne, William - Prince of Wales, walked side by side with his younger brother, Prince Harry - the Duke of Sussex, in a deliberate show of symbolic unity following a reported rift between the royal siblings.
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 07:55 PM
Choirs greet queen's coffin to lie in state
The choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of St. James's Palace are singing as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state before her funeral next week.
The service begins with a prayer from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and includes a reading from the Book of John, as well as the Lord's Prayer.
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 07:31 PM
Flight carrying Queen's coffin to London most tracked plane in history
Nearly six million people tried to follow a British Royal Air Force transport aircraft taking Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Edinburgh in Scotland to London, making it the most tracked...read more.
-
Wed, 14 Sep 2022 07:22 PM
King Charles, his sons join Queen in her final journey
Britain's new King Charles III, and his sons - William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, joined the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from London's Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.