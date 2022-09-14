Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession LIVE: US President Biden speaks with King Charles III to offer his condolences

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II left the Buckingham Palace in London for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin began its journey to Westminster Hall, where she will be lie in state.

Draped in the royal standard and topped with Imperial State Crown, the coffin was borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage out of the front gates of her London residence, AFP reported.

King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Harry, and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage. London's iconic Big Ben's bell tolled, and gun salute was given as the late monarch's coffin proceeded along The Mall to the martial strains of a military band, the AP reported.

Several mourners were present along the flag-lined street, outside the procession from the Buckingham Palace to the Westminster Hall at Parliament. Thousands more were either standing or sitting in line along the banks of River Thames. The late Queen's coffin will lie in state until the funeral on September 19.