Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: The arrival followed a slow, somber and regal procession through the Scottish countryside on Sunday. Mourners had packed city streets and lined rural roads to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy’s residence in the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh.
The arrival followed a slow, somber and regal procession through the Scottish countryside on Sunday. Mourners had packed city streets and lined rural roads to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to the palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites.
Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin past the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, and into the throne room. It will remain there until Monday afternoon so residence staff can pay their last respects.
King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla will travel to Edinburgh on Monday to take the coffin to St. Giles Cathedral on the city’s Royal Mile. The coffin will remain there for 24 hours before being flown to London on Tuesday.
‘What’s destroyed…’: In 9/11 address, Joe Biden vows to safeguard democracy
US President Joe Biden on Sunday addressed a ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Biden, during his address, vowed to safeguard the democracy of America. "What was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit, has never, ever wavered," he said.
Biden honours 9/11 victims in somber ceremony as shadows of Afghan war looms
President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a somber commemoration held under a steady rain. Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
Over 5,700 civilians killed as Russia-Ukraine war marks 200 days: Report
It has been exactly 200 days since the Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. On Sunday, Ukraine's army chief general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said his forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east. On Saturday, their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. However, people in Ukraine have faced a catastrophic human rights crisis in the last 200 days.
Hindu community in Balochistan opens temple door for flood victims
As Pakistan is facing its worst devastation due to the floods, the Hindu community in Balochistan has come up with a gesture of humanity and religious harmony, by opening the doors of a temple to shelter flood-affected people. The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the death toll from floods in the country has reached nearly 1,200.
