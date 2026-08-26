Quote of the day by Elon Musk: "Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if….."

Elon Musk’s quote of the day: “Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.” — Elon Musk, via BrainyQuote.

What does the quote mean?

Elon Musk’s quote on embracing change explains why adapting to new technology and challenges can be better (Robyn Beck/POOL AFP via AP)

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Musk’s message is simple: people may not like change, but sometimes change is necessary. If refusing to change can lead to bigger problems or even disaster, it is better to accept the change and move forward.

The quote is about adapting to difficult situations. Musk’s words suggest that businesses, industries and people cannot always continue doing things the old way. When circumstances change, they must also be willing to change.

The quote is strongly linked to Musk’s views on technology and the future. Much of his career has focused on industries that he believes need major changes, including cars, energy, space travel and artificial intelligence.

When did Elon Musk say this?

The quote has been attributed to Musk in connection with a 2014 interview about sustainable transportation and energy, according to the information provided by BrainyQuote. Musk was discussing the need for change in transportation and energy.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time, Tesla was pushing electric vehicles while the traditional automobile industry was still heavily dependent on gasoline and other fossil fuels. His argument was that refusing to move away from fossil fuels could create serious problems, as noted by Business Today. Musk was pointing to the wider climate crisis and the risks of industries refusing to adapt as technology and environmental needs changed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, Tesla was pushing electric vehicles while the traditional automobile industry was still heavily dependent on gasoline and other fossil fuels. His argument was that refusing to move away from fossil fuels could create serious problems, as noted by Business Today. Musk was pointing to the wider climate crisis and the risks of industries refusing to adapt as technology and environmental needs changed. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur, engineer and technology businessman. He is best known for his work in electric vehicles, space exploration, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. Tesla is one of Musk’s best-known companies. Tesla focuses mainly on electric vehicles, batteries and clean-energy technology, and Musk has been one of its most important leaders.

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SpaceX is another major part of Musk’s business empire. The company develops rockets and spacecraft and works on making space launches cheaper and more reusable. Musk is also involved in Neuralink. Neuralink is developing brain-computer interface technology that aims to connect the human brain with computers. He also founded The Boring Company. The company focuses on tunnel construction and transportation projects aimed at creating underground travel systems.

Artificial intelligence is another major part of Musk’s business interests. His AI company, xAI, focuses on developing artificial intelligence systems. Musk’s wealth is largely connected to his ownership stakes in his companies. His fortune is heavily tied to the value of businesses such as Tesla and SpaceX, whose valuations can change significantly.

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The bigger message behind Musk’s quote is about accepting necessary change. The idea is that change can feel uncomfortable, but staying with an old system can sometimes create an even bigger problem. This thinking has been visible throughout Musk’s career. Tesla challenged the traditional car industry with electric vehicles, while SpaceX challenged traditional ideas about the cost and reusability of rockets.

The quote also reflects the debate around climate change. Moving from fossil fuels to cleaner energy requires major changes in transportation, energy production and consumer habits. Musk’s point was not simply that all change is good. The message is that when the alternative to change is a much bigger problem, people and industries need to be ready to adapt.

Why the quote still matters today

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Technology is changing quickly across electric vehicles, AI, space exploration and energy. Companies that fail to adapt can risk falling behind competitors that are willing to try new ideas. Change can be difficult, but refusing to change can sometimes be much more dangerous. Musk’s quote encourages people to look at the bigger risk before rejecting something simply because it is new.