Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Ready to resume Ukraine talks': Russia's chief negotiator
world news

‘Ready to resume Ukraine talks': Russia's chief negotiator

"For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with Belarusian TV.
Residents take out their belongings from their house ruined by the Russian shelling in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on May 23, 2022 02:54 AM IST
AFP |

Russia's lead negotiator in peace talks with Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was willing to resume negotiations but the initiative to continue them was with Kyiv.

"For our part, we are ready to continue the dialogue," Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview with Belarusian TV.

"Freezing talks was entirely Ukraine's initiative, Medinsky said, adding that the "ball is completely in their court".

He added that "Russia has never refused talks".

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held regularly both in person and via video-link since the Russian military offensive began on February 24.

The Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers met for inconclusive talks in Turkey in March, followed by a meeting of the delegations in Istanbul, which also failed to bring about concrete results.

On Tuesday, Kyiv's lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak said that talks with Moscow were "on hold" after being held regularly in the earlier stages of the conflict but without substantial results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP