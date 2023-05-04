Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dubai records over 2.2 billion dirham in realty transactions

ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST

The mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED538.96 million and 19 land plots valued at AED736.16 million.

Dubai real estate market recorded 440 sales transactions worth AED830.88 million, in addition to 113 mortgage deals of AED1.28 billion, and 22 gift deals amounting to AED100.85 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 419 villas and apartments worth AED711.48 million, and 21 land plots worth AED119.4 million.

The mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED538.96 million and 19 land plots valued at AED736.16 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion.

