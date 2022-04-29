‘Real magic is only a sip away’: Elon Musk tweets Coca-Cola slogan, breaks the internet
Elon Musk has once again triggered a frenzy with his tweets on beverages giant Coca-Cola, this a day after he tweeted that he would buy the firm and put cocaine in it.
On Thursday night, Musk posted two tweets which broke the internet. “@CocaCola Oh hi lol,” his first tweet garnered nearly three lakh likes, was retweeted 24,000 times and had 17,000 replies on it.
His second tweet which read, "Real magic is only a sip away. (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" posted in a thread to the previous tweet has raked in nearly 2 lakh likes, evoked one thousand quote retweets and ten thousand retweets.
“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk had tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments.
But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion. Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion, Bloomberg reported.
ALSO READ: ‘Yeh cheez badi…': Amul's funny take on Musk's Twitter buyout
On April 26, Elon Musk had clinched a deal to buy social media microblogging platform Twitter for $44 billion in cash. The social media company on Thursday reported net income of $513 million, or 61 cents a share, but that includes a big one-time gain from the sale of its MoPub business, clouding comparisons with the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 16% to $1.2 billion in the three months to March compared with the same period last year, though the company said the figure reflected “headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine,” without elaborating.
Twitter reported an average of 229 million daily active users in the quarter, which was about 14 million more than a revised 214.7 million daily users in the previous quarter.
(With inputs from AP, Bloomberg)
