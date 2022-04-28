Home / World News / Elon Musk ‘jokes’ he will buy Coca-Cola and ‘put cocaine back’
world news

Elon Musk ‘jokes’ he will buy Coca-Cola and ‘put cocaine back’

Remembering how it all began in 2017 when Elon Musk asked how much will Twitter cost him, social media users are not sure whether Elon Musk is joking or not.
Elon Musk has offered $44 billion to take over 100% stake of Twitter.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Elon Musk has offered $44 billion to take over 100% stake of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 08:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted he will next buy Coca-Cola and put the cocaine back in it triggering a frenzy on the social media platform, as much as coca-cola started trending on Twitter. In two hours, the tweet crossed 1 million likes, 200K retweets and 60K quote tweets. Musk's tweet comes after he bought 100% stake in Twitter for $44 billion. While the tweet read like a joke, social media users are not too sure as in 2017 Musk had once casually tweeted what would be the price of Twitter. And 5 years down the line, he has proposed to buy 100% stake in the company.

 

According to his agreement with Twitter, Musk can't tweet anything disparaging about Twitter. Rest all is allowed and hence the richest man in the world is talking a lot about other things, including what Twitter should be like. 

In his vision, Twitter should encourage free speech as permitted by the law of the land; it should be politically neutral as in, it has to be equally upsetting for the far right and the far left. On the security aspect, Elon Musk wants Twitter DMs to have end-to-end encryption like Signal so that no one can spy or hack personal messages.

Coming back to Coca-Cola, Musk made it clear that even if he buys the Atlanta company, it will be for the original recipe of the beverage, which had cocaine in it.

"But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion. Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion," Bloomberg commented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk coca cola
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Salmonellosis in humans is generally contracted through the consumption of contaminated food of animal origin.

    What is salmonellosis, the bacterial disease affecting Europe, US? 10 points

    The World Health Organisation said there have been more than 150 suspected cases of Salmonellosis, a bacterial intestinal disease which has affected people across Europe and the United States. This after the UK regulators had flagged a cluster of Salmonella Typhimurium cases a month ago. Here's a complete 10-point lowdown on the new bacterial disease Salmonellosis. It is a disease caused by Salmonella, a non-typhoidal bacteria. Person-to-person transmission can also occur through the faecal-oral route.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president Joe Biden, Japanese premier Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Scott Morrison

    US signals focus back on China, QUAD summit on May 24

    With White House announcing the QUAD summit during US President Joseph Biden's bilateral visit to Japan and South Korea on May 24, Washington has signaled that it has not forgotten Indo-Pacific amidst the never-ending turmoil in Ukraine.

  • Representational image.

    Nearly 80% of EU's population estimated to have been infected with Covid

    Nearly 80 per cent of the European Union's population is estimated to have been infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the bloc's executive body has said. The figures were reached by calculating the unreported infections that could be as high as 350 million or 77 per cent of Europe's population, the European Commission said, Bloomberg reported. The commission said reported cases covered about 30 per cent of the European population so far.

  • File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden in the White House in September 2021.

    US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House

    US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has said. Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

  • Ukraine servicemen walk next to a parking space full of Lada cars, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Sloviansk, in Donetsk region, on April 27, 2022.&nbsp;

    Canada lawmakers vote unanimously to call Russia’s attack in Ukraine as genocide

    Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide", with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Moscow. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by US President Joe Biden a day earlier.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out