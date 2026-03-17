Reddit down today? Users report massive outage; what can you do now?

Reddit appeared to be down for thousands of users across the US on Monday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 3000 user reports at the time of writing this story. However, Reddit's server page showed no issues. Reddit experienced a massive outage on Monday (Unsplash)

“Reddit, Microsoft 365, Go Daddy are experiencing issues,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Reddit is down again for hundreds of users right now. Are you one of them?” another one tweeted.

“Is reddit down? :((” a third user asked.

What users can do right now Check status.reddit.com for real-time updates from the official engineering team.

Use old.reddit.com — many users report the legacy desktop interface is still partially functional even when the modern site and app are down.

Switch to mobile data or a different Wi-Fi network; some regional DNS or ISP routing issues are amplifying the problem.

Clear cache and restart the app/browser; force-close and relaunch can sometimes restore cached feeds.

Avoid repeated logins - excessive attempts can trigger temporary account flags.