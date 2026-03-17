Reddit down today? Users report massive outage; what can you do now?
Reddit appeared to be down for thousands of users across the US on Monday
Reddit appeared to be down for thousands of users across the US on Monday. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 3000 user reports at the time of writing this story. However, Reddit's server page showed no issues.
“Reddit, Microsoft 365, Go Daddy are experiencing issues,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Reddit is down again for hundreds of users right now. Are you one of them?” another one tweeted.
“Is reddit down? :((” a third user asked.
What users can do right now
Check status.reddit.com for real-time updates from the official engineering team.
Use old.reddit.com — many users report the legacy desktop interface is still partially functional even when the modern site and app are down.
Switch to mobile data or a different Wi-Fi network; some regional DNS or ISP routing issues are amplifying the problem.
Clear cache and restart the app/browser; force-close and relaunch can sometimes restore cached feeds.
Avoid repeated logins - excessive attempts can trigger temporary account flags.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More