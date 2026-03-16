VRChat servers down: What happened to Steam video game today? Official update here
VRChat, one of the most popular social VR experiences on Steam, is currently experiencing a major outage
VRChat, one of the most popular social VR experiences on Steam, is currently experiencing a major outage affecting thousands of users worldwide. Players are unable to log in, join worlds, or access core features, with many reporting persistent connection errors and API failures.
The outage began around 19:19 UTC on Saturday, March 15, when VRChat’s official status page first acknowledged the problem. In their initial update, the team stated: “We’re currently seeing high amounts of latency and errors in our API systems.”
As the situation worsened, VRChat provided further updates. At 21:03 UTC, they noted: “We are continuing to investigate the issues causing the ongoing outage. There is currently no estimate of time to fix.” Less than 30 minutes later, at 21:26 UTC, the company gave a slightly more hopeful message: “Update – We have identified the issue and are working with providers to resolve our outage as quickly as possible.”
The root cause appears to be tied to VRChat’s API systems, which handle user authentication, world loading, and real-time interactions across the platform. This has left many users stuck on loading screens or completely unable to connect.
Social media users react
“vrchat is down, im stuck in limbo, all alone,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Yeah, it’s been down for over 24 hours for me,” another person added.
What VRChat players can do
While the team works on a fix, players are advised to:
Check the official VRChat status page for real-time updates.
Restart the game, client, and router.
Try switching networks or using a wired connection.
Avoid repeated login attempts, as this can sometimes worsen temporary account issues.
There is still no confirmed ETA for full restoration, but the latest update suggests the team has isolated the problem and is coordinating with external providers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More