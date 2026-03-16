VRChat servers down: What happened to Steam video game today? Official update here

VRChat, one of the most popular social VR experiences on Steam, is currently experiencing a major outage affecting thousands of users worldwide. Players are unable to log in, join worlds, or access core features, with many reporting persistent connection errors and API failures. VRChat was down for several users on Sunday (Steam)

The outage began around 19:19 UTC on Saturday, March 15, when VRChat’s official status page first acknowledged the problem. In their initial update, the team stated: “We’re currently seeing high amounts of latency and errors in our API systems.”

As the situation worsened, VRChat provided further updates. At 21:03 UTC, they noted: “We are continuing to investigate the issues causing the ongoing outage. There is currently no estimate of time to fix.” Less than 30 minutes later, at 21:26 UTC, the company gave a slightly more hopeful message: “Update – We have identified the issue and are working with providers to resolve our outage as quickly as possible.”

The root cause appears to be tied to VRChat’s API systems, which handle user authentication, world loading, and real-time interactions across the platform. This has left many users stuck on loading screens or completely unable to connect.

Social media users react “vrchat is down, im stuck in limbo, all alone,” one person complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Yeah, it’s been down for over 24 hours for me,” another person added.

What VRChat players can do While the team works on a fix, players are advised to:

Check the official VRChat status page for real-time updates.

Restart the game, client, and router.

Try switching networks or using a wired connection.

Avoid repeated login attempts, as this can sometimes worsen temporary account issues.

There is still no confirmed ETA for full restoration, but the latest update suggests the team has isolated the problem and is coordinating with external providers.