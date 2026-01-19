Edit Profile
    Reddit down? Users say app and website are not working; 'another outage?'

    As of 4:30 p.m., DownDetector had received more than 2,000 outage reports for Reddit.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 3:14 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Reddit is reportedly experiencing an outage for users in the United States.

    Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. (REUTERS)
    Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. (REUTERS)

    According to DownDetector, reports of issues began around 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with most users reporting problems with both the app and website. Some users also noted server-related issues.

    As of 4:30 p.m., DownDetector had received more than 2,000 outage reports for Reddit. Users reported issues with uploading and viewing images and videos.

    One person reported, "Images and videos are turning on and off."

    Another wrote, "Images and videos are now a hit and miss."

