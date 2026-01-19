Reddit down? Users say app and website are not working; 'another outage?'

According to DownDetector, reports of issues began around 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with most users reporting problems with both the app and website. Some users also noted server-related issues.

Reddit is reportedly experiencing an outage for users in the United States.

DownDetector reports As of 4:30 p.m., DownDetector had received more than 2,000 outage reports for Reddit. Users reported issues with uploading and viewing images and videos.

One person reported, "Images and videos are turning on and off."

Another wrote, "Images and videos are now a hit and miss."