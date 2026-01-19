Roll20 down? Know server status amid outage reports

Roll20 is reportedly experiencing an outage affecting thousands of users. According to DownDetector, reports of issues began around 2 p.m. EDT, with most users citing server-related problems. As of 2:20 p.m., more than 2,000 outage reports had been submitted. Some users also reported difficulties launching games and logging into the platform.

Social media reports Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the issues they were experiencing.

One user wrote, "Roll20, please. Now is not the time for your server to go down. Not while I'm in the middle of a game I'm hosting."

Another added, "Was supposed to be playing dnd with friends tonight on roll20 but the website stopped working. We were only able to get the recap done before the website crashed."

A third person expressed, "Come on Roll20 sort this out. I'm mid game and paying for a website I can't use when I want to."

Another user commented, "Fix roll20 right now this is unacceptable. I pay too much for this to be a regular issue. Foundry is looking better and better every day."

Another player asked, "Any idea when roll20 will be back online?"

As of publication, Roll20 has not publicly responded to the outage reports.