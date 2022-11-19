‘Reinstate former president?’ Elon Musk asks Twitter after Trump announcement

Elon Musk has chosen a different set of priorities even as Twitter faces an internal turmoil amid mass exits reported on Friday over an “ultimatum” by the new boss. #RIPTwitter remained one of the top trends on the popular social media platform, which has been embroiled in controversies ever since the world’s richest person announced a $44 billion deal to acquire the firm, then backed off, and then stepped forward and completed the acquisition. It’s been three weeks since his takeover and arguably, Twitter has not been talked about so much on Twitter.

Now, even as a large number of users kept asking the question - ‘Is Twitter dying’ - while posting memes and criticising the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk chose to take up a different matter. Should Donald Trump come back on the platform? In a tweet, the tech billionaire - with over 116 million followers - started a poll: “Reinstate former President Trump - Yes or No.” “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” read another tweet - a Latin phrase, which literally translates as "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

At the the time this report was published, 22 hours were remaining to vote for the poll with 2,781,464 votes already registered. The former United States president was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 when the Capitol Hill riots took place “due to the risk of further incitement of violence". Earlier this week, he announced that he would be running for the top post again in the 2024 elections.

Musk's takeover had sparked multiple concerns, including freedom of speech and content moderation, even as he calls himself a :"free speech absolutist". The billionaire has been massively criticised in the last few weeks for the decisions he has taken for Twitter, including those related to the layoffs, Blue Tick verification mark among others.

