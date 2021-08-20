Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan killed by Taliban: broadcaster
world news

Relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan killed by Taliban: broadcaster

The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said Thursday. A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, it said, without giving details of the incident.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan(AP Photo)

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him, the German public broadcaster said.

The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said Thursday.

A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, it said, without giving details of the incident.

DW director general Peter Limbourg condemned the killing, which he said showed the danger to media workers and their families in Afghanistan.

"The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," he said.

"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!"

The Taliban had raided the homes of at least three other DW journalists, the broadcaster said.

RELATED STORIES

DW and other German media organisations have called on the German government to take swift action to help their Afghan staff.

After taking Kabul, the Taliban launched a public relations blitz promising media freedom and a pardon for all their opponents.

However, a confidential UN document seen by AFP says they are intensifying their search for people who worked with US and NATO forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'It's all lies': Taliban's PR offensive falters as videos of beatings emerge

‘Committed to Afghanistan; will work with Taliban if necessary’: UK PM Johnson

‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women rights

Tropical storm Henri upgraded to hurricane, to make landfall on US east coast
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP