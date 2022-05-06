Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN

Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, said India believed that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.
Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, speaks at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.
Published on May 06, 2022 10:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict that the path of diplomacy and dialogue should be the only viable option.”

Mathur, who spoke at the Security Council’s Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.

“We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine. We believe that there'll be no winning side to this conflict,” he added.

Mathur further said that India welcomed the visit by the secretary-general to Moscow and Kyiv and his engagement with the leadership in the Russian Federation and Ukraine. “We appreciate the efforts of the UN in evacuating the civilian population from Mariupol,” the diplomat said.

Amid rising global criticism, India has so far maintained a neutral stance on Russia’s war on Ukraine at the global forum, while calling for an end to hostilities.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
unsc ukraine russia ukraine crisis
