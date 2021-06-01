Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Reports say US spied on Merkel, other EU leaders; Macron demands clarification
world news

Reports say US spied on Merkel, other EU leaders; Macron demands clarification

French President Emmanuel Macron said the aim isn’t just to find out what spying activities happened in the past, but also to determine “which practices are still going on today”.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said “there’s no room for suspicion" between the US and Europe.(File Photo / AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the U.S. to clarify media reports that American intelligence monitored German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European politicians with the help of Denmark.

“If the information is correct, then that’s unacceptable between allies, and even less so between European allies,” Macron told reporters after a bilateral meeting with Merkel. “We expect complete openness and a clarification of the facts from our Danish and American partners.”

The aim isn’t just to find out what spying activities happened in the past, but also to determine “which practices are still going on today” in order to maintain trust between the U.S. and Europe, he said, adding that “there’s no room for suspicion between us.”

Merkel said she agreed with Macron’s position.

Denmark’s state broadcaster DR cited a classified report saying that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service allowed the U.S. National Security Agency to use the country’s internet cables for spying on Merkel and politicians in France, Sweden and Norway. Denmark is one of America’s closest allies in Europe.

The latest spying allegations come years after Wikileaks reported that the U.S. had bugged the phone of Merkel and other world leaders. Then-President Barack Obama promised that the U.S. wouldn’t spy again on Germany during his tenure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union angela merkel emmanuel macron
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP