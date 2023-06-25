Rescue efforts for missing OceanGate's Titanic submersible estimated in millions, but who will bear the cost?

The massive search-and-rescue operation for the missing Titanic submersible, which tragically ended with the presumed deaths of all five crew members, is expected to have incurred costs in the millions. However, experts believe that OceanGate Expeditions, the company operating the vessel, is unlikely to be held responsible for reimbursing the US government for the rescue efforts.

Extensive Efforts and Specialized Equipment

Polar Prince, one of the ships that participated in the search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible which was carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, arrives at the port of St. John's, following the news of the vehicle's implosion, in Newfoundland, Canada.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The US and Canadian authorities mobilized submarines, aircraft, and sonar buoys in their quest to locate the lost submersible. Specialized equipment, including the US Navy's Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) and a French deep-diving robot, were utilized during the operation. The use of these resources, coupled with the scale and duration of the mission, is estimated to have resulted in costs reaching into the millions.

Company's Responsibility

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Retired Admiral Paul Zukunft, former leader of the Coast Guard, emphasized that it would be unusual for OceanGate Expeditions to bear the financial burden of the rescue operation. Comparing it to a private citizen's boat sinking, he stated that the responsibility for recovering individuals typically falls on the government, with no expectation of reimbursement.

OceanGate Expeditions and Titanic Tours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OceanGate Expeditions offers exclusive tours to explore the depths of the Titanic wreckage, charging a hefty $250,000 per person. Tragically, among the five individuals who lost their lives in the ill-fated submersible were the company's CEO and at least two billionaires. The submersible, named Titan, was a carbon fiber vessel that commenced annual tours in 2021 before its fateful third expedition.

Safety Concerns and Risks

Former passengers have raised concerns regarding the safety and reliability of the Titan. Incidents of canceled dives due to hazardous weather conditions and intermittent communication issues with the mother ship have been reported. Safety concerns were previously expressed by a now-fired company executive and the Marine Technology Society, though it remains unclear whether these issues were addressed by OceanGate.

Awareness of Risks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it is unclear whether OceanGate requires customers to obtain insurance before embarking on their trips, passengers were likely aware of the inherent risks associated with exploring the depths in a submersible. Participants, such as CBS correspondent David Pogue, have revealed signing waivers acknowledging the experimental nature of the vessel and the potential risks, including physical injury, emotional trauma, or even death.

Exploration and the Quest for Knowledge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passenger Mike Reiss, a writer and producer for "The Simpsons," described the Titanic expedition as an exploration rather than a vacation, highlighting the ever-evolving nature of such ventures.

Participants willingly embraced the risks associated with being at the forefront of underwater exploration and trusted their lives to the vessel's safety measures, acknowledging that unforeseen circumstances could lead to tragic outcomes.

Also read | Missing Titanic sub has an uncanny resemblance to this Simpsons episode, fans shocked

As the search-and-rescue operation for the missing Titanic submersible concludes with the presumed deaths of its crew members, the costs incurred are estimated to be significant. Despite the expenses involved, it is unlikely that OceanGate Expeditions will be held accountable for repaying the government for the rescue efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON