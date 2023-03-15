Rishi Sunak's family 'reminded of rules' by police as he was seen with his dog…

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in trouble with the police after he and his family were filmed walking their dog- Nova the Labrador- in central London's Hyde Park. Signs in the park clearly state that all dogs must be kept on leads to avoid worrying the wildlife, AFP reported.

In the clip posted on TikTok, the dog can be seen roaming freely. "An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules," a police statement said referring to Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty.

"The dog was put back on the lead," the police said.

However, Rishi Sunak's spokesman has not commented on the incident. Likewise Downing Street has refused to comment on the reports as well. This is not the first time Rishi Sunak has faced trouble with the police. He was also at the centre of the controversy surrounding breaking of lockdown laws during Covid. Rishi Sunak was also fined for not wearing a car seatbelt earlier for which he apologised calling it an "error of judgement".

Even though Rishi Sunak has attempted to project a more wholesome image than predecessor Boris Johnson who was the first UK premier to be fined by police.

