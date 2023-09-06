Of music and dancing, Rishi Sunak’s family in India preps for his visit: Report

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak will land in India later this week for the G20 World Leaders’ summit as his relative prepare for a grand welcome in New Delhi, The Telegraph reported. Rishi Sunak’s relatives will host a feast with flower bouquets and “non-stop dancing” to Punjabi music, the report claimed quoting Dr Gautam Dev Sood, UK PM's maternal uncle.

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak(AFP)

“It is a great honour for us that he is visiting his ancestral land,” Gautam Dev Sood told the newspaper while Subhash Berry, Rishi Sunak’s paternal uncle, added, “We can’t divulge exact details but a plan is in place to welcome the (British) prime minister. We are gearing up for a night of non-stop dancing, mostly to the lively beats of the traditional Punjabi music, although I imagine we might also groove to a few English tunes along the way.”

Rishi Sunak is unlikely to attend the event because of an intense work schedule between Friday and Sunday for the G20 summit and bilateral talks on its sidelines. He will be accompanied on his first visit to India as prime minister by his wife, Akshata Murty – daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty.

Ahead of the visit, Rishi Sunak described India as an “indispensable partner” of the UK across all spheres of bilateral cooperation during a Cabinet meeting with his top team.

“He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree on an approach which worked for the whole of the UK,” a Downing Street readout of the Cabinet meeting noted.

Ahead of the meeting, Rishi Sunak praised India saying, “This country's scale, diversity and its extraordinary successes means India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it’s wonderful to see India showing such global leadership. We will also work closely with India through their Presidency of the G20 to address the biggest challenges the world is facing, from stabilising the global economy to dealing with climate change.”

