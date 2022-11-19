UK PM Rishi Sunak says he fears for his daughter’s safety: ‘As a parent…'

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said that he fears for his daughter’s safety when out alone adding that men have often taken their own freedoms for granted. As Rishi Sunak spoke candidly about his elder daughter Krishna he said that she desires for more independence but he was disturbed by a number of crimes in the UK including the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old shot dead in Liverpool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Hours after Modi-Sunak meeting, UK greenlights 3,000 visas for Indian nationals

Determined to crack down on crime, Rishi Sunak said, “My eldest is at the age where she is wanting to walk places by herself and that’s why we were not in that flat in Downing Street in that last term when I was chancellor.”

“It brings it home to you as a parent and again over the summer the awful things that we read about with the young girl Olivia, which we’ll all remember,” he said.

“I want to make sure that my kids and everyone else can walk around safely. That’s what any parent wants for their children … in the past I’ve taken [safety] for granted – and many of us as men have. The events of the last year showed us that so many women and girls have not felt as safe as they should. So tackling that and making it safer for people is something that’s just personally quite important to me," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Rishi Sunak's tweet in Hindi after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit

Rishi Sunak also said that he is determined to reduce crime during the period of his premiership. “I view it as a part of levelling up,” he said, adding, “It’s often people who are in parts of the country that may feel that they’ve been looked over in the past, or that are from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime impacts the most.

“I want to deliver for those people. Putting more police officers on the street to reduce neighbourhood crime is incredibly important to me," Rishi Sunak said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail