In July 4 US parade shooting, suspect held hours after 6 killed, dozens injured
Robert E Crimo III, a person of interest linked to a shooting in the United States that killed six people and wounded more than 36, has been held. This was hours after a man - carrying a high-powered rifle - was reported to have opened fire from a rooftop at a parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. This is the latest incident of gun violence rearing its ugly head in the country. Robert, 22, is believed to be the man behind the attack. "This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli was quoted as saying in a BBC report.
Here are top updates on the latest shooting incident in the US:
1. In his first reaction, hours after the shooting, US president Joe Biden said he was shocked. "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I will not give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence," he tweeted.
2. Robert Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago officer when he was trying to initiate a traffic stop, according to a CNN report. The 22-year-old fled and led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped in Lake Forest, Illinois. .
3. Hundreds of parade-goers were soaked in the July US Independence Day celebrations at Highland Park in Illinois when the area was gripped with panic due to dozens of fired bullets at around 10:15 am (local time).
4. Those who suffered injuries were in the 8-85 age group, Brigham Temple, an emergency room doctor, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
5. The Highland Park July 4 parade shooting comes weeks after 19 school children and two teachers lost their lives when horror unfolded at a school in Uvalde, Texas. This followed a May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
6. The latest incident is expected to fuel up the gun violence debate again. From schools to churches to grocery stores, shocking incidents in the US have triggered international condemnation in the recent times.
7. YouTube recently terminated an associated user account, after police named Crimo. The rap videos show a man looking like Crimo, a Reuters report said.
8. American baseball team - the White Sox - had a home game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago; some modifications were announced in the light of the incident. "Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy," it said in a statement.
9. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said in a statement: “There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community.”
10. Last month, a Supreme Court ruling in the country that struck down a century-old on gun restrictions had sparked huge criticism.
(With inputs from Reuters)
China scrambles to contain fresh Covid outbreak
A county in China's eastern Anhui province is carrying out daily nucleic acid tests on 763,000 locked down residents while mass tests have been ordered for other areas, as authorities scramble to contain a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. For China, it will have to be a pragmatic balance between its avowed zero-Covid strategy - marked by lockdowns, large-scale testing campaigns and strict isolation protocols - and allowing normal economic activity.
Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls
President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. In a sign there would be no let-up in the fighting and that Russia now had its eyes on the entire Donetsk region, Putin told Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that troops stationed there must continue their operations.
On July 4 parade shooting, Biden pledges to find gunman who killed 6: ‘Shocked’
President Joe Biden said he spoke with officials in Illinois after a mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago and pledged federal law enforcement assistance in finding the gunman. Six were killed and dozens injured in an attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office. The suspect remained at large as of late afternoon on Monday.
Hacker offers to sell stolen records of 1bn China’s citizens
A hacker has claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on one billion Chinese citizens, which tech experts say, if true, would be one of the biggest data breaches in history. The anonymous internet user, identified as "ChinaDan", posted on hacker forum Breach Forums last week offering to sell the more than 23 terabytes (TB) of data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about $200,000.
Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, say reports
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. However confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.
