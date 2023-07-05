Did Prince William get ‘punched in the face’ by royal fan during walkabout?

Prince William has surely done countless walkabouts over the years, but he never thought he would get a crazy reaction from one fan during a trip to Belfast. When the Prince of Wales was in Northern Ireland to launch Homewards- his new project aimed to end homelessness- he received a punch and face pat from a person in the crowd. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts.(AFP)

Where did the incident take place and what happened?

As Prince William was doing a walkabout who lined Newtownards Road as he left the Skainos community center, he hugged the royal fans who had gathered there. When he hugged a woman Norma Vance, she exclaimed, “I got a hug and he smells beautiful!” while another woman Sandra Llewelyn told him, “You’re more than lovely in real life, handsome.” As Prince William shook hands with the royal fans, one man wanted more than just a handshake. The man reached out to touch the future king and “appeared to jokingly punch William’s face and also attempted to pat him on the cheek”, Express reported.

It was “likely meant in a playful greeting. William looked completely unfazed by the interaction, with images documenting the encounter showing the royal smiling and chatting to the man. Other fans surrounding the pair could be seen smiling and laughing at the exchange," the publication reported.

What is Prince William’s plan to end homelessness?

In June, Prince William launched his Homewards five-year project to end homelessness in the United Kingdom. He said that his late mother, Princess Diana, inspired his mission after she took him and Prince Harry to visit a homeless shelter when they were children.

“I cannot, after one night, even begin to imagine what it must be like to sleep rough on London’s streets night after night. I hope that by deepening my understanding of the issue I can help do my bit to help the most vulnerable on our streets," Prince William said, adding that the project is “a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality.”

