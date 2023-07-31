‘He’s lost…': Prince William-Kate's son George knows about major royal feud

Prince George is aware of the royal family feud between his parents- William and Kate Middleton- and his uncle and aunt- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert claimed. Prince George, who turned 10 this month, is aware of what is going around him and understands what’s going on in the family now, royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop said. Prince George: Prince George of Wales is seen arriving at St George's Chapel.(Reuters)

“[He’s] lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realizes he’s got to step up to it — 10-year-olds can often be quite mature. A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the royal family and they can’t possibly protect him from all of it. There’s been huge events, the queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank, and by definition George as well," Tessa Dunlop said.

The expert pointed out typical traits of children at Prince George’s age saying, “They’re flexible and they can be quite loyal at that age. They want to look after their parents at that age. He’s seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout and the criticism from Harry and Meghan, which is on some level very personal.”

On his role in the royal family, the expert said that Prince George is ready to ‘step up’ and ’embrace’ it.

“He’ll be aware of that. And I get the impression that he’s almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects ‘come with my role being part of this unique family and I’m going to do that for mum and dad and for grandpa. We saw him embrace his role at the king’s coronation and I expect one of the ways to help him was to have some of his friends alongside him, perhaps that was part of helping George normalize his experience," the royal expert said.

