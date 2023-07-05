How Prince William celebrated his birthday? Wild party at club. Wife Kate skips

Prince William took time to party for his birthday recently, Us Weekly reported. For the Prince of Wales' big day, he and some friends hit a nightclub that these friends want to make an annual tradition. “William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “William was skeptical at first, but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time.”

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince William rang in his birthday on June 21. He “felt a little uncomfortable at first,” but he eventually “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends,” who now want to make this “a new tradition", it was reported.

Prince William also celebrated in a more subdued manner with wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Kate and William also had a special dinner with the kids on his birthday,” and insider said as per OK. The night out with the guys happened two days later, on June 23, where the crew hit KOKO in London, “where he danced and supped on beer alongside longtime friends Guy Pelly and James Meade, both of whom are godparents to his kids,” the outlet reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kate Middleton did not attend the party at the nightclub, it was reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON