Pics: King Charles’ childhood drawings of ‘mummy’ Queen Elizabeth II, ‘papa’ Prince Philip set for auction

Britain's King Charles III’s childhood drawings of his parents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – made by him at the age of around five years, are set to be auctioned off on Friday for an estimated price range between £5,000 and £10,000. The United Kingdom based Hansons Auctioneers have got hold of the “sweet” drawings of the couple “ discovered in a major collection of royal memorabilia,” a press release by the organisation read.

The crayon and pencil portraits of the couple, dressed in a grand attire, depict the Queen wearing purple tiara, red earrings and handbag , while Prince Philip in a dinner suit and a bow tie. The drawings inscribed with ‘Mummy’ and ‘Papa’ were made by young Charles “ around 1953-55 when he was five or six years old,” the release stated.

Apart from them, the royal collection “includes 10 early drawings by the King plus royal letters, family photos, Christmas cards and a 1937 Buckingham Palace manuscript menu diary.”

Another drawing made by young Charles, part of the collection.

The release further said that the collection was amassed by author, journalist and former royal correspondent Henry Ramsay Maule – a British correspondent at the New York Daily News for 21 years, who specialised in royal stories.

The other early drawings of young Charles include (with their estimated price range) – “a pair of carmine bee-eater birds, signed ‘Charles’, £2,000-£4,000; a delivery van in Harrod’s-style livery stating ‘Happybright, Mr Charles’s Shop’, £2,000-£3,000; a rabbit, circa 1953-1955, £1,000-£1,500; an owl, deer and squirrels, £2,000-£3,000, and an Easter card featuring a bunny, £1,000-£2,000.”

