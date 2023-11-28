Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: What book says on Prince William's ‘cold’ wife

Royal author Omid Scobie made a number of astonishing claims his new book, including the accusation that Kate Middleton was "cold" and "ignored Meghan Markle's cries for help". In the new book titled 'Endgame', Omid Scobie claimed that Kate Middleton "shivers" whenever Meghan Markle's name is said.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

Both have not spoken to each other since 2019, the author claimed. The author wrote that Kate Middleton never wanted to be friends with Meghan Markle and had branded her sister-in-law a “Stepford-like royal wife”. Kate also called Meghan Markle the monarchy's "last shiny thing for many years to come."

What Kate Middleton thought of Meghan Markle

“At the very least the institution ignored Meghan when she was in pain. It's a dismal record, and with William now openly claiming his mother was essentially too paranoid to speak the truth, it proves the institution still operates under the principle that women not born into the family are, ultimately, disposable," the book reads.

What the palace thought about Meghan Markle?

One former palace aide told the author that Meghan Markle was regarded as being difficult “because she had opinions”.

“They wanted Meghan to just go with everything that was suggested and not create any additional work. It was a combination of her not conforming with how women marrying into the family are expected to behave and certain individuals just being lazy," the book reveals.

Other claims made in the book by Omid Scobie

The author also claimed that Prince William is an "ambitious" prince who wants to “rip up” the rulebook and do things “the Cambridge way” when he becomes King. He also believed that Prince Harry has been brainwashed by an "army of therapists".

