This is one of the ‘hardest things’ Kate Middleton did. Reason: Harry, Meghan

The Windsor walk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following Queen Elizabeth’s death was according to Kate Middleton “one of the hardest things she ever had to do", a royal book claimed. Owing to “ill feeling” between the senior royal couples, Kate Middleton struggled with the time they spent together after the Queen’s death in September last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton.(AFP)

In the new book ‘Our King’ Robert Jobson talked about the appearance Kate Middleton and Prince William made with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they greeted royal fans outside Windsor Castle who had gathered to pay their tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

Robert Jobson said that their togetherness was an “illusion”, writing, “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do.”

The book also made several revelations including that Meghan Markle was not allowed to join the Sandringham Summit via video link. The book comes after Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare that was released in the beginning of the year in which the Duke of Sussex made several claims against the royal family. One such claim included that Prince William physically attacked him on one occasion.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles coronation although the couple have not yet confirmed their attendance.

