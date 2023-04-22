King Charles and Prince William at odds? Harry is the bone of contention

Friends of Prince William and King Charles suggested that the monarch and his elder son may have a difference of opinion about Prince Harry’s choice of being at the coronation for only some time.

Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)

One of Prince William’s friends told the Daily Beast: “If he comes for less than 24 hours, it’s a massive diss really. You know, ‘Tell us how you really feel, Harry.’”

Whereas King Charles' friends shared, “Of course Charles is delighted Harry will be there. He has always made it very clear he loves both his sons and wanted Harry to be there. He completely understands it is going to be a quick trip.”

Ultimately though whether or not he agrees, Prince William supports King Charles’ decisions as the former's friend said, “William’s official position is that he supports his father because he is the king and it’s his coronation.”

Amid the ongoing fight between the brothers, it was earlier reported that coronation organisers are taking measures to ensure that everything looks normal on the day of the ceremony.

“Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute to avoid any form of confrontation with members of the royal family who will never forgive him for what he has done. The Prince of Wales is at the front of the list … Harry will be seated several rows behind the senior royals and at a position to ensure that there can be no direct shot of William and Harry together — meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage," Daily Express reported.

