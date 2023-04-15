What's happening in UK? Majority Britons don't care about Charles' coronation

A poll found that the majority of Britons "don't care" about the upcoming coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort who are due to be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Almost 29 percent of Britons said that they "don't care at all" about the ceremony while 35 percent said they "don't care very much" about it. One in four care "a fair amount" (24 percent), while only nine per cent say they care “a great deal”, the YouGov poll found.

Younger Brits are unlikely to tune into the coronation as 75 per cent of 18-24-year-olds and 69 percent of 25-49-year-olds said they have no interest in the coronation. Among those over 65, 53 percent said they care little for the event.

Nearly half of Britons said they are unlikely to watch the event. The poll comes as Prince Harry is set to attend the ceremony while Meghan Markle, his wife, has chosen to stay at home in California with their two children.

In total, 46 percent of Britons also said they were "not bothered either way" if the couple attended the ceremony, with only 12 percent agreeing with Prince Harry's decision to attend.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry would be attending the event while Express.co.uk reported a royal source as saying, "The Royal Family are focused on planning for the historic occasion and have no appetite or time at this stage to think about reconciliation."

