Royal family's safety in danger because of cars they are using: Report

ByMallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023 11:14 AM IST

Royal Family News: Over 500,000 cars built by the UK car maker are faulty which has raised safety questions for the royal family as well, the report claimed.

Luxury cars used by members of the royal family including King Charles and Prince William could have a dangerous technical defect, The Mirror reported citing legal papers filed at the High Court last week. The papers were filed against Jaguar Land Rover which is used by the royal family for official purposes.

King Charles: Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (rear R) walk behind Britain's King Charles III.(AFP)
Over 500,000 cars built by the UK car maker are faulty which has raised safety questions for the royal family as well, the report claimed. Lawyers said that the fault can cause cars to enter “limp mode”. Dai Davies, former head of royal protection, said the fault could compromise royals’ ability to avoid potential threat.

“This is a personal safety issue. Anything that diminishes your ability to get away from a potential attacker is a concern,” Dai Davies said. Prince William and King Charles use the same car although the royal family is not joining the claim in the court. The car company Jaguar Land Rover said it had not been notified of the legal action but will contest any claim.

Legal papers said that the cars have defective diesel particulate filter (DPF) systems which are common in diesel vehicles and store exhaust soot to stop the car from pollution.

James Oldnall, lead litigator in the case said, “This could happen while motorists are in the middle of a busy roundabout or on the motorway. This strikes us as dangerous."

