Meghan's '3-word reply' to Queen Elizabeth's advice that shocked monarch

Meghan Markle responded in a curt way when Queen Elizabeth offered her advice when the former first joined the royal family, a royal author claimed. When Meghan Markle sat down with the late monarch during a one-to-one chat, where Queen Elizabeth said she was "so pleased Harry had at last found love" as she "warmly welcomed" Meghan Markle, Robert Jobson wrote in new book, 'Our King'. Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

According to the author, Queen Elizabeth advised Meghan Markle to turn to Sophie, Countess of Wessex for support. To this advice Meghan replied, "I've got Harry". The author claimed Queen Elizabeth was "surprised" by the remark.

The book also shared details on Kate Middleton's public walkabout at Windsor with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the Queen's death, claiming that the Princess of Wales found the Windsor walk “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do”.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," the author claimed.

The book also claimed that King Charles and Prince William decided that they couldn’t be alone with Prince Harry following bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

