Prince Harry may never get green card or US citizenship because of this reason

Prince Harry may never hold a Green Card or be granted US citizenship after admitting to taking a variety of drugs, a lawyer has warned. Kaitlin Davies, from Davies Legal which specialises in immigration, told The Sun: “Without exceptional circumstances, Harry would likely never be able to hold a Green Card or become a US citizen if he formally admits to using cocaine.” Prince Harry On Royal Family: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

In his memoir ‘Spare’ and in subsequent interviews, Prince Harry revealed that he had experimented with cocaine, marijuana, magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. The admission sparked questions over how Prince Harry was granted his current visa as candidates are quizzed on their drug history. Speculations also began on whether the Duke of Sussex will be permitted to live in the United States.

But admissions in the memoir and TV interviews will not be considered “formal” as they were not made under oath, the lawyer said. Although, Prince Harry could be questioned on them at an official interview, the lawyer added.

“If the prince admitted to any immigration officer that he had previously used illegal drugs, he would be deemed ineligible for a visa,” the lawyer said.

In his memoir, Prince Harry admitted that he regularly smoked cannabis and misused alcohol as a teenager. He also said that he tried cocaine for the first time aged 17. In a TV interview, Prince Harry said that he used ayahuasca to help him cope with the trauma of his mother Princess Diana’s 1997 death.

