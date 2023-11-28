Five big royal family revelations from Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame

An explosive book- Endgame by royal biographer Omid Scobie- that promises to "have the world talking" has finally been released. The book features bombshell revelations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal family has not commented on any of the claims made in the book so far. Here are the biggest revelations made in the book:

Meghan Markle told King Charles of two 'royal racists'

Royal Family Endgame Book: King Charles is seen. (AP)

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle had accused two members of the royal family of discussing their "concerns" over the colour of her son Prince Archie's skin. The couple had discussed the same in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. During the chat, the couple alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family had expressed "concerns" about "how dark" Prince Archie's skin would be when he was born. The book says that Meghan Markle named the two members in private letters which she wrote to King Charles.

King Charles' stern warning about Prince Harry

King Charles warned the royal family about his son Prince Harry as the monarch was 'cautious' when speaking to his younger son after the publication of his controversial memoir Spare. King Charles wanted to “limit their discussion to a harmless exchange. Concerning Harry, the message that circulated in the family was not to trust him... everyone took it very seriously.”

King Charles 'branded Harry a fool in the wake of the Netflix series'

King Charles, in the aftermath of the series airing on Netflix, thought that "at the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing." King Charles “went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticising 'that fool'. ”

Prince Harry begged King Charles for Frogmore Cottage

The book claims that Prince Harry begged to be allowed use of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate when he and Meghan Markle visit the UK. He even asked his father, "You don't want to see your grandchildren anymore?" But Prince Harry's aunt Anne was "at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach" taken by the Palace in them vacating the property.

Harry and Meghan were 'hurt Archie and Lilibet's titles were not given'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'hurt' when there was a delay in granting their children Prince and Princess titles. As soon as their grandfather King Charles ascended the throne, the children were eligible to use the titles as grandchildren of the monarch. But it took a full six months for this to be reflected on the official Royal family website.

