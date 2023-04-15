Prince Harry-Meghan Markle were 'the golden couple' during early romance but…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship began in 2016 after which they got married and welcomed two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They were "the golden couple" during the early days of their relationship, royal author Penny Junor said talking about the couple's relationship.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.

Recalling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of Africa in 2019, the author said, "They were the golden couple, sprinkling fairy dust all over southern Africa." Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter also said that "their troubles seemed to disappear" during that trip.

“They got very positive press in southern Africa; they went down incredibly well. It couldn't have done it. Had they written the script themselves couldn't have been better,” Dickie Arbiter said.

But following the trip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties.

“At the end of that tour, they completely shot themselves in the foot," royal author Penny Junor said.

After stepping back, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California and have repeatedly made claims against the royal family. The couple gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, released their own Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry released a bombshell memoir Spare.

This comes as Prince Harry is set to attend his father King Charles coronation ceremony on May 6. The palace confirmed his attendance after much delay reportedly over seating plans. Meghan Markle, however, will not be present at the historic ceremony.

