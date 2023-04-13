5 of the biggest claims about royal family in new King Charles biography

A new biography about King Charles III written by royal biographer Robert Jobson made some shocking claims about the royal family. The book, titled ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’ looks at the monarch's life and ascension to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The book “considers the life of the man and the monarch, reflecting on how his values and beliefs will shape him as he takes on this monumental role," the publisher claimed.

Here are the biggest claims made by the book about members of the royal family:

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince Harry travelled separately from his brother Prince William and other members of the royal family. Robert Jobson claimed that Prince Harry chose to travel to Balmoral alone after a disagreement Meghan Markle’s attendance. “It did not go down well with the family, they were all shocked by his behaviour," the book claimed. Queen Elizabeth met then UK prime minister Liz Truss in Balmoral, just two days before her passing, defying doctor's orders. “Nothing was going to stop her” from carrying out the official meetings, the book claimed however the meetings “took an awful lot out of her”. Read more: Is this why Meghan Markle skipped King Charles' coronation? Royal author claims Queen Elizabeth's mother did not like the parenting style of Charles' father Prince Philip and thought that he was an “alpha male parent” who was “authoritarian” and strict towards Charles. The Queen Mother “frowned upon his brashness and the way he treated Charles” as “Philip would set very strict rules and expect Charles to meet incredibly high standards." Charles was unsure about his wedding to Diana and “believes he let down not only the monarchy, but himself and Diana too, through his inability to call off the wedding”. He told his friends about the marriage then, “I desperately wanted to get out of the wedding in 1981, when during the engagement I discovered just how awful the prospects were, having had no chance whatsoever to get to know Diana beforehand.” King Charles “stopped taking” Prince Harry’s calls after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 but Harry regularly called his grandmother until he “kept trying to air his grievances”. The author wrote, “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

