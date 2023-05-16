Home / World News / New details of Prince Harry- Chelsy Davy ‘turbulent’ breakup revealed

New details of Prince Harry- Chelsy Davy ‘turbulent’ breakup revealed

ByMallika Soni
May 16, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Prince Harry- Chelsy Davy Breakup: Prince Harry brought up damaging claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles.

Prince Harry blamed the “unlawful information gathering activities” carried out at the Mirror group for his break-up with Chelsy Davy, the court heard as the Duke of Sussex brought up damaging claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles.

Britain's Prince Harry. (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry. (AP)

MGN, publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, is contesting the claims. But Prince Harry's lawyer said that the press intrusion carried out by journalists at these newspapers caused “great challenges” in his relationship with Chelsy Davy. This included phone hacking, he claimed.

Read more: Prince William's friend on Prince Harry royal feud: ‘It will last decades’

Zimbabwe-born Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry were in a relationship from 2004 until 2009. Prince Harry claimed that Chelsy Davy ultimately decided that “a royal life was not for her” because of press' alleged harassment and broke off the relationship.

Prince Harry “became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him” and felt he couldn’t trust anybody, his lawyer said.

“It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety,” the lawyer added.

Read more: King Charles faces this huge problem because of William's children: Royal expert

Each time Prince Harry was thought to be in a relationship, the person’s family or friends “would be ‘dragged into the chaos’ and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN”, the court heard.

“They were never on their own, which ‘placed a huge amount of unnecessary stress and strain’ on their relationship. Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms Davy to make the decision that ‘a royal life was not for her’, which was ‘incredibly upsetting’ for Harry at the time," the lawyer also said.

MGN has denied all of the charges made.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry royal family
prince harry royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out