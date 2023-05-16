New details of Prince Harry- Chelsy Davy ‘turbulent’ breakup revealed

Prince Harry blamed the “unlawful information gathering activities” carried out at the Mirror group for his break-up with Chelsy Davy, the court heard as the Duke of Sussex brought up damaging claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles. Britain's Prince Harry. (AP)

MGN, publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, is contesting the claims. But Prince Harry's lawyer said that the press intrusion carried out by journalists at these newspapers caused “great challenges” in his relationship with Chelsy Davy. This included phone hacking, he claimed.

Zimbabwe-born Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry were in a relationship from 2004 until 2009. Prince Harry claimed that Chelsy Davy ultimately decided that “a royal life was not for her” because of press' alleged harassment and broke off the relationship.

Prince Harry “became immediately suspicious of anyone named in stories about him” and felt he couldn’t trust anybody, his lawyer said.

“It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety,” the lawyer added.

Each time Prince Harry was thought to be in a relationship, the person’s family or friends “would be ‘dragged into the chaos’ and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN”, the court heard.

“They were never on their own, which ‘placed a huge amount of unnecessary stress and strain’ on their relationship. Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms Davy to make the decision that ‘a royal life was not for her’, which was ‘incredibly upsetting’ for Harry at the time," the lawyer also said.

MGN has denied all of the charges made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON