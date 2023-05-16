Who is America's favourite royal family member? King Charles at 5th spot

Prince Harry has been named as America's favourite royal family member beating his father King Charles who trails way down the list, a new survey revealed. The Duke of Sussex came out on top in the survey following King Charles' coronation. As 7,276 Americans across 36 states were asked to pick their preferred member of the British royal family, Prince Harry got 33.8 per cent of the votes, followed closely by Kate Middleton with 29.6 per cent.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, following their coronation ceremony, in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Prince William was third on the list with 22 per cent, the BonusFinder.com survey revealed. Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and shifted to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle, also emerged as the most popular royal among all age demographics and genders.

However, King Charles did not receive the top spot- only managing to grab the fifth spot with 10.8 per cent of the total votes. The Princess Royal, Anne, came in sixth place with 5.7 per cent of the votes, followed by King Charles' wife Camilla with 4.4 per cent.

Princess Beatrice had the backing of 3.9 per cent respondents while Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward rounded off the list with 2.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

The royal family's popularity as a whole has increased since the Coronation celebrations last week as Buckingham Palace's official Instagram handle, which shares updates about King Charles and members of the royal family, recently reached 13 million followers.

