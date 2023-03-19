Argument in royal family? Over Prince William's son in coronation. Here's why

Leaked plans of King Charles coronation have shown that Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—will all play important royals at the ceremony, the Mirror reported. King Charles Coronation: Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service.(Reuters)

All three will take part in the procession back to Buckingham Palace which will be a third of the size of Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, the report said. While the Times reported that the children will be seen through the procession which will be smaller and shorter than Queen Elizabeth's but the Palace said that it would be “amazing in both scale and splendor.”

Marie Claire had earlier reported that Prince George will be center stage at the event but The Daily Express reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are “worried” over his role in the ceremony as a “bit of an argument”, adding that the children's role will be significant but the couple feel that they might be under too much pressure.

“I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him," royal author Tom Quinn said.

The couple are concerned because “it’s almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend—most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age,” Tom Quinn said.

“A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do. So I think people are remembering this and thinking ‘Well, hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?’ So I’ve heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet," the author added.

