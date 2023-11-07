Princess Diana once taunted Camilla, made her go ‘insane’ with a blue dress: The whole story
Decades later, Camilla wore a dress by Princess Diana’s favorite designer Bruce Oldfield at her coronation.
Princess Diana once wore a dress to make Camilla Parker Bowles, now the wife of King Charles, go “insane", a royal author claimed. Former diarist and magazine editor Tina Brown who was friends with Princess Diana and even met with her a few weeks before her death in 1997, wrote The Diana Chronicles and also authored the book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and the Turmoil. The author revealed the princess’ intention with a simple blue polyester dress.
According to Tina Brown, the dress was made by a woman who competed with Camilla as she was in love with King Charles- Australian clothing designer Dale “Kanga” Tryon who met Charles when they were teenagers and attended Geelong Grammar School with him.
“After moving to London and marrying Lord Tryon, she became a trusted confidante of Charles’,” Tina Brown shared, adding, “Dale’s directness [and] warmth were just the sort of qualities that Charles admired in Camilla.”
“Princess Diana wore one of her deeply off-brand, multi-patterned dresses … just to make Camilla insane,” she noted. After this, Camilla’s attitude toward Lord Tryon turned colder, as per the author.
“All this stuff about Lady Tryon being such a friend of Lady Diana … She’s never even met Diana Spencer,” Camilla told Tina Brown in an interview.
Decades later, Camilla wore a dress by Princess Diana’s favorite designer Bruce Oldfield at her coronation. Bruce Oldfield was Princess Diana’s go-to designer for several years until her relationship with Charles ended in the ’90s. Harper’s Bazaar noted that Princess Diana “wanted a new look to fit her new life. The clothes became Gianni Versace and John Galliano: shorter, hipper, and tighter, as she was freed from the constraints of the ever-present royal courtier eye.”
Camilla then began using Bruce Oldfield to create her attire and he has done so ever since.