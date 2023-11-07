Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Princess Diana once taunted Camilla, made her go ‘insane’ with a blue dress: The whole story

Princess Diana once taunted Camilla, made her go ‘insane’ with a blue dress: The whole story

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 04:25 PM IST

Decades later, Camilla wore a dress by Princess Diana’s favorite designer Bruce Oldfield at her coronation.

Princess Diana once wore a dress to make Camilla Parker Bowles, now the wife of King Charles, go “insane", a royal author claimed. Former diarist and magazine editor Tina Brown who was friends with Princess Diana and even met with her a few weeks before her death in 1997, wrote The Diana Chronicles and also authored the book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and the Turmoil. The author revealed the princess’ intention with a simple blue polyester dress.

Britain's Prince Charles with Princess Diana in front of Lodge Canberra, Australia, Nov. 7, 1985.(AP)

According to Tina Brown, the dress was made by a woman who competed with Camilla as she was in love with King Charles- Australian clothing designer Dale “Kanga” Tryon who met Charles when they were teenagers and attended Geelong Grammar School with him.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“After moving to London and marrying Lord Tryon, she became a trusted confidante of Charles’,” Tina Brown shared, adding, “Dale’s directness [and] warmth were just the sort of qualities that Charles admired in Camilla.”

“Princess Diana wore one of her deeply off-brand, multi-patterned dresses … just to make Camilla insane,” she noted. After this, Camilla’s attitude toward Lord Tryon turned colder, as per the author.

Read more: Prince William's tough remarks on wildlife trafficking: ‘This is a battle’

“All this stuff about Lady Tryon being such a friend of Lady Diana … She’s never even met Diana Spencer,” Camilla told Tina Brown in an interview.

Decades later, Camilla wore a dress by Princess Diana’s favorite designer Bruce Oldfield at her coronation. Bruce Oldfield was Princess Diana’s go-to designer for several years until her relationship with Charles ended in the ’90s. Harper’s Bazaar noted that Princess Diana “wanted a new look to fit her new life. The clothes became Gianni Versace and John Galliano: shorter, hipper, and tighter, as she was freed from the constraints of the ever-present royal courtier eye.”

Camilla then began using Bruce Oldfield to create her attire and he has done so ever since.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
royal family princess diana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP