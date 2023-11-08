Want to go a step further than my family for change: Prince William

Prince William said he wants to “go a step further” than his family and bring real change to the causes that he passionately supports. Speaking to journalists on the last day of his visit to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards, the Prince of Wales praised the royal family’s work “spotlighting” causes, but said he wanted to do more than just be a patron.

Royal Family: Britain's Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, visits Windsor Nature Park in Singapore.(AFP)

He said he wanted to focus on is the homelessness sector, adding that he wanted to help build homes and deliver mental health support, education and employment opportunities.

"I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots - I want to go a step further - I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can't do it," he said.

“So I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership. That’s what I’m trying to find my way in, is I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further – I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it," he asserted.

“And so it’s all about progressing, helping and advancing particular social causes that need to be given more support. I’ve been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron I want to do more, I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need," the prince said, adding, “So it’s all these wraparound services, it’s kind of going deeper and longer, than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on. It’s more about: how do I show my intent more? How do we do more for you? And give you a better, better future.

