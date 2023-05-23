Prince Harry, Meghan's friend blasts UK media: ‘Stop harassing my family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie accused the British media of harassing him and his family with “fake gossip”. Hitting back at publications that have recently written about his career, Omid Scobie said the UK media is targeting his family and peers. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Read more: Kate Middleton shares deeply personal feelings about joining royal family

“Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate... all within days of me giving evidence in a media case?” he tweeted, adding, “Not a coincidence. Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I’m not going anywhere.”

Expressing that he thought that the “fascination” around his job at Heat, where he worked for 11 months after college was “bizarre”, Omid Scobie claimed that it was a “toxic work environment” for him, noting that despite what “people’s intentions” appeared to be, he’s “not ashamed” of this job. He wrote that “it was a blast covering red carpets every day and doing celebrity interviews”.

“It just says a lot about certain sections of this industry that outlets would rather (repeatedly) put energy into trying to define someone by a job from two decades ago instead of focusing on the bigger, more newsworthy issues that have long plagued publishers and newsrooms such as that place,” he wrote.

“I was taken aback by what seemed completely immoral and I never carried out the task,” he also said. On Piers Morgan, he said, “Mr Morgan was asking how confident they were in the reporting and was told that the information had come from voicemails. I recall being surprised to hear this at the time, which is why it stuck in my mind.”

I was a journalist “trying to do my job”, he added blasting claims that he was a “cheerleader” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON