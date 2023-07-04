Prince Harry’s 2 remarks on Camilla ended 'reconciliation’ with father?

A royal commentator believes that Prince Harry’s two words about King Charles' second wife Camilla Parker Bowles blew “any chance of reconciliation” with the monarch in the future. Royal commentator Daniela Elser, while talking about the fractured relationship between King Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry said that the monarch found two of his remarks unforgivable.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen. (Reuters)

“For more than 30 years, Charles has been wholly devoted to Camilla, a woman who knows her way around a pair of wellies, an Aga, and a decent bottle of shiraz. His [Charles] fidelity to his horsey paramour having extended to going against his mother, his family, and his homeland at various points in time," Daniela Elser said.

She continued, “There is a certain romance to it all if you think about it. It might not seem it, but theirs is quite the love story. Which is why, when His Majesty read those two blasted words ‘wicked stepmother,’ his son would seem to have crossed the Rubicon. He crossed a line in the sand that dealt a disastrous blow to any chance of reconciliation and a regal hug coming Harry’s way any time soon."

Earlier a friend of Camilla's told The Daily Beast, “How does she get past that? It’s one thing to call your stepmother a b**** privately or in a family argument. But to put it in a book catching up with the Bible on sales? I think Harry knew exactly what he was doing, and the result is predictable. Charles loves Camilla. He made her queen. He doesn’t react very well to criticism of her.”

