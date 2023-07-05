Prince William ‘breaks his own rules’ on this for Kate Middleton, expert claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011. When seen in public, the couple always put forward a united front giving an insight to royal fans into their love. Body language expert Judi James talked about the specific traits that the royal duo use to convey romance when they are in public.

Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

“William and Kate have been keeping royal fans, and each other, supplied with a stream of romantic gestures, tie-signs and touch rituals since they first married, but their technique seems to be driven by inclusion," Judi James said.

“We can see they are a romantic and in-love couple but they never allow their body language rituals together to exclude the viewer.”

But Prince William and Kate are not romantic in public because…

The body language expert also suggested that their romantic gestures are not overzealous or performative. “Subtlety is vital for their public role and as royals, they provide signals that they are a strong couple (which is important after the dysfunctional relationship dramas of the previous generation of royals) but that they maintain an even, steady emotional trend rather than a soap opera of passionate highs and lows.”

How do Prince William and Kate express love in public?

The body language expert claimed that the couple give the public a “peek at the private nature of their romance” through proximity, referencing a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s appearance at the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2017.

“When they enter one another’s personal space on tours and visits, William in particular seems to be unable to avoid breaking what often seems to be his own rules of non-tactile public behaviour and intensifying the romance of the moment via gestures like this little nuzzling kiss of her hair. The gestures are often more for him than her as she might not even be aware at that moment but this is a trait many couples will share. Proximity will suddenly bombard the senses, meaning William will smell Kate’s perfume or her hair as he suddenly moves into her close orbit, making him motivated by the desire to get even closer and involve touch, too," the body language expert said.

