Scotland to mark King Charles' coronation: What it means

ByMallika Soni
Jul 05, 2023 05:00 PM IST

England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603.

Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla with a grand procession, a fly-past and a service of thanksgiving. The monarch was crowned alongside his wife in Westminster Abbey in May as world leaders gathered in London for the biggest ceremonial event in seven decades. The 74-year-old succeeded his mother when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

Britain's King Charles III arrives for his visit to Kinneil House, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation, in Edinburgh, Scotland.(AP)
Britain's King Charles III arrives for his visit to Kinneil House, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation, in Edinburgh, Scotland.(AP)

Why is there a separate coronation in Scotland?

England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603. This is why there will be separate Scottish celebrations to mark King Charles' coronation.

"The Honours of Scotland have immense historical significance, having been present at many major ceremonial events over the past 500 years," Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf said, adding, "Designed and crafted with care by some of Scotland's finest artisans, the Elizabeth Sword is a fitting tribute to the late queen as Scotland prepares to welcome the new king and queen."

What will happen at the coronation?

A People's Procession will involve about 100 people representing various aspects of Scottish life and a Royal Procession. It will feature hundreds of service personnel and will be held along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The thanksgiving service will take place in the city's St Giles' Cathedral where King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the Scottish crown jewels. The Stone of Destiny, historic symbol of Scotland's monarchy and nationhood, will be moved to the cathedral for the service. A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle with a procession back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Who will be attending the coronation?

King Charles will be joined by his eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

