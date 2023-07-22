Royal insider's dire warning: Prince Harry & Meghan's marriage on the 'destructive' path

Lady Colin Campbell, a well-known royal insider and vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has recently spoken out, warning that the former senior royals are headed for heartbreak. In a new series of comments, she expressed her concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming that they are "sloshing around" in a "pond of destructiveness," facing uncertainty in both their personal and professional lives.

FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. After months of speculation about whether they would be invited to the coronation, the palace announced that Harry would attend but Meghan would remain in California with their two children.(AP)

Lady Colin Campbell shared her thoughts in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, where she addressed various issues surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She criticized the couple for their reputation of negativity and their tendency to play games with each other, pulling the public into their drama as onlookers.

"We have to be wary of the fact that we are dealing with a couple whose primary objective is each other," Campbell asserted. "Therefore, they play games with each other, and we are roped in as onlookers." She further emphasized that their behavior, despite their grandeur and demands of relevance, lacks self-respect, in her opinion.

Campbell also pointed out that the negativity surrounding the couple has its supporting cast and victim, making their ongoing drama seriously convoluted and disturbing. She cited their public behavior from 2020 to the present as examples of this troubling trend.

Addressing a fan's statement, Lady Colin Campbell highlighted Prince Harry's decision to participate in projects like the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" before Queen Elizabeth's death. According to a June 2023 article by The Daily Beast, a friend of the Queen revealed that during the monarch's final months of life, Prince Harry's behavior caused her immense pain and hurt.

"For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself. The cruelty of it takes the breath away," the source was quoted as saying to The Daily Beast.

Campbell also expressed her belief that Prince Harry is in denial about Meghan Markle's reported actions. She stated that Harry willingly allowed Meghan to take control of both their personal and professional lives, and from the beginning of their relationship, he seemed content with her being at the helm.

The royal insider suggested that the couple's dynamic of "drama and control" may eventually contribute to the potential downfall of their marriage. She believes that they are like "two sides of a coin" that often flip for control and drama.