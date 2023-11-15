Royal relations begin to thaw? Prince Harry dials King Charles on 75th birthday, ‘there was a notable shift in tone’

After months of silence and a widening gap in relationship, Prince Harry has reached out to his father King Charles III, on his 75th birthday. Harry telephoned the King to wish him a happy birthday on this special occasion.

Prince Harry reached out to King Charles III on his 75th birthday(AP)

This comes as a first positive development in royal relationship that has been strained after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his Royal Family positions.

‘Chat marked notable shift in tone’

The Telegraph report suggests, “the chat marked a notable shift in tone, even ending with an agreement to speak again next week.” The King also spoke to Meghan Markle.

Reportedly Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, had recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

‘Royal sources’ quoted in few reports feel the phone call would have been a surprise for the King who had not been in touch with his son after he revealed several family secrets in his explosive memoir Spare and Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry was not invited for Birthday celebrations

Earlier Prince Harry's spokesperson in US had shunned reports that he had snubbed King Charles birthday invite from the royal family. The representatives asserted that he had not been invited or had contact with any of his father's Buckingham Palace staff.

The King was joined by close friends for a birthday dinner at London's Clarence House on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by the Queen alongside Prince and Princess of Wales with "trusted lieutenant" and sister Princess Anne, who he handed a key role to last week during his first State Opening of Parliament as King.

Controversial remarks in Spare

In the bombshell book, which broke sales records around the world, Harry labeled his father an emotionally-stunted and ineffectual "old man", cast his brother as his "arch-nemesis" and targeted Queen Camilla as a "'wicked stepmother" and a "villain".

However, he wrote warmly of his relationship with his “Pa” and later said in a television interview that he would “always love” him. He insisted that he wanted an apology from his family before he could move on. But that apology never came and relations only went down the hill. Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage and he was given a cold treatment during the coronation ceremony.

This phone conversation seems to be the first step taken by Prince Harry to thaw the relations with his father, however, experts believe his ties with his brother are irreparable.

